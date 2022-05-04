newsletters, weekly-wrap-list,

A recital will be held at St Peter's Lutheran Church in Scallan Street, Stawell at 2.30pm on Saturday May 7, to celebrate the full restoration of the church's historic Hill & Son chamber organ. A range of works by famous composers including J S Bach, Leon Boellmann and Theodore Dubois will be performed by Oscar Herrick, a young Melbourne organist who was previously the organ scholar at Trinity College Melbourne. The recital will be followed by an afternoon tea. St Peter's chamber organ was built in 1858 in the London factory of Hill& Son for the residence of Mr Peter Davis who lived in the Melbourne suburb of Gardiner in the colony of Victoria. Hill & Son were responsible for the construction of many famous organs around the world,including the town hall organs at Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney. The organ was then auctioned and later installed in St Andrew's Church Brighton, before being moved to Holy Trinity Church in Stratford, Victoria in 1923. In 1968 Stawell pharmacist and church organist Mr John Kriewaldt purchased the organ from Holy Trinity, dismantled it and brought it to Stawell with the assistance of Mr Alf Rudolph. The organ was then repaired, rebuilt and installed in St Peter's. Retaining its original wind supply, pipes, keyboards, mechanical action and solid mahogany case, it is the oldest substantial chamber organ in Victoria,the oldest Hill & Son organ in Australia and an extremely rare, if not unique, example in the world of a Hill & Son chamber organ from this period. In 2008 the international significance of the organ was recognised when it was placed on the Victorian Heritage Register. In 2018 an appeal was launched to raise funds for the full restoration of the organ, the first major work carried out on the organ during its 160 year history. Melbourne firm Australian Pipe Organs was selected to restore the organ and in July 2020 the organ was totally dismantled and moved to the organ builder's workshop for full restoration and refurbishment. Due to Covid restrictions, it was not until November 2021that the organ was able to be re-erected in the church. Since its restoration, the organ has already featured in publications in Australia and Great Britain.Now that restrictions have been further lifted, a recital of celebration and thanksgiving is able to be held. This is a free event, and the program promises to delight all lovers of music. As numbers are limited anyone wishing to attend is asked to please message names and numbers to either John on 0427 501038 or Karen on 0400 583066.

