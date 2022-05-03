news, local-news,

It was a family affair at the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club as Mark and Tessa Thompson both finished on the podium in the 'Conqueror of the Hill' event on May 1st. Mark Thompson took out both the cup for first up the hill and winners sash on handicap for the event and he seemed to keep the same pace as he climbed up One Tree Hill in Ararat. CONTINUE READING: This was Thompson's second attempt at the hill climb race with the club, last year the proud father pushed his children in a pram up the hill. Mark's wife Tessa took out third place joining him on the podium, with Adrian coming in second. Ararat local Erica joined the club as an invitational runner for the race and was the first female up the hill. The SACCC next race is on Sunday May 15 on SawPit Flat road in Ararat Hills. The club encourages all to be involved in the Stawell Mothers Day Classic at North Park. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/f72beb07-9d8f-407d-a598-98f518197d06.jpeg/r0_536_4032_2814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg