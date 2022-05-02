Police investigate fatal early-morning crash in Halls Gap

news, local-news,

POLICE are investigating a fatal single-car crash in Halls Gap on Monday, March 2. It is understood a car crashed into a tree on Grampians Road at some point between 2am and 4.45am. The driver died at the scene. A significant portion of Grampians Road has been closed off as police conduct investigations, with diversions in place. Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash cam footage or information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000. READ MORE: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/7bd9895a-5561-48e3-88a2-a4c85395a659.jpg/r3_1_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg