Grampians Grape Escape returned with a bang across the weekend like a fine wine cellared to perfection, filling Gariwerd National Park with music and laughter. After two years of hiatus, the famous wine festival attracted more than 8500 visitors to Halls Gap to sample the region's renowned food and wine, meet the people behind the products and unwind in the picturesque setting. Grampians Tourism chief executive Marc Sleeman highlighted the infectious mood of the popular festival. "After two years of no Grampians Grape Escape on our regional events calendar, it was fantastic to see the festival return," he said. "Everyone was so happy to be out and about again, and exhibitors revelled in the chance to showcase the exceptional food and wine that the Grampians is known." READ MORE: Environmental water allocated to Mokepilly refuge pool to protect native species One such producer, Mount Langi Ghiran general manager and viticulturist Damien Sheehan, said it was a terrific weekend for his winery and the region in general. "Everyone's really pretty pumped up about how it all went," he said. "We didn't know what would happen after two years of nothing. Then the rain came through on Friday, which added to our nervousness, so come Saturday morning, to see all those people streaming onto the oval was a great relief. "People were supportive of the wineries, producers and exhibitors there. "So to see people willing to go back to what we used to do and mix with others and mingle and ask questions of us get to know our brands again. It's really important. NEWS: Green light for glass kerbside collection in shire "They were willing to support by buying up big... We actually came back and got more stock on Saturday night." While wine producers were kept busy, the barrique auctioneers broke records on Saturday after Grampians Winemakers released 36 bottles from their museum collection, and raised more than $27,000. "We added some back vintage lots. That's the first time I've done that, so it wasn't just the 2020 Vintage; we had some older vintages of the of the reserve," Mr Sheehan said. "It's been it's been a pretty tough few years, that's for sure, so it given everyone a real boost. No doubt about it." SPORT: Mark and Tessa Thompson both finish on the podium at SACCC race Mt Cole winemaker Shane Goninon of Mountainside Wines echoed Mr Sheehan's sentiments. "Saturday was very busy. I think most of the exhibitors and the wineries got pretty much slammed," he said. "I think a few of us had to send for second shipments. "We actually had a lot of people coming to us and saying 'I've been told I've got to come and sample your wine, and particularly your Nebbiolo'. That was really good." Mr Goninon reiterated the importance of the Grampians Grape Escape beyond selling wine. "It gives you a scope to introduce new people that miss you by coming off the (Western) highway," he said. "In the coming weeks, you tend to get people who tried our wine at the event and then come and visit, which is really great." Much-loved television presenter and restauranteur Geoff Jansz demonstrated how to make salami from Grampians-raised pork. Best-selling cookbook author Emmylou McCarthy revealed her sought-after kitchen hacks while whipping up a roulade mess and slow-roasted lamb shoulder. HDFNL: Swifts reel in Rams, Storm cruise past Demons "I wanted to showcase a couple of experts: James Mele, from the Meat Room, he talked us through the principals and techniques of salami making," Mr Jansz said. "And I spoke Adam Richardson from ATR Wines. He was able to talk about food and wine matching." "Grampians Grape Escape is about people coming together to enjoy beautiful fresh produce and majestic wines," Ms McCarthy said. "To be able to champion such a stunning place is amazing." Accompanying the sounds of chatter and clinking glasses was the music of local and interstate acts, including LamBros, legends of rock Ezra Lee and Louis King and folk singer Etta Lane. Marking its 29th year, Grampians Grape Escape has firmly cemented itself as one of Victoria's most treasured food and wine festivals, with a bright future following this year's success. For further information on Grampians Grape Escape, please visit www.grampiansgrapeescape.com.au. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/ff394e33-c2b0-4062-8a6e-67620b210d51.jpg/r3_81_1551_956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg