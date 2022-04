news, local-news,

After two long years, crowds filled the Halls Gap showgrounds for the return of the Grampians Grape Escape. Thousands of people cruised the booths to enjoy locally produced wines, artisanal foods and small businesses. The Stawell Times-News captured the excitement of the day. READ MORE:

