Details: Bed 4 Bath 1 Cars 3 $495,000 - $530,000 LAND: 19 acres AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat CONTACT: Michael Fratin on 0409 184 572 INSPECT: By appointment Set in a picturesque and quiet location with wonderful views of surrounding hills and ranges, this is your escape to the country. This well-built double brick home, all set on approximately 19 acres, offers a rustic charm and natural warmth from the Northerly aspect. There is a living room with a cosy combustion heater and r/c split system, a country kitchen with electric cooking and an adjacent meals area. Three genuine bedrooms, and a fourth bedroom large enough to be a second living area, make this an ideal family home. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out our open homes guide on the map. Outside has a double carport, multiple water tanks providing good water security, and secure stock proof fencing. With a large open bay machinery/hay shed, garden shed, chook yard and dam this property offers so many opportunities. If you're looking for room to move and a lifestyle property with potential then look no further. Call the agent.

