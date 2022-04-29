House of the week | 229 Wattle Gully Road, Great Western | Make your dreams come true on these 19 acres.
Details:
Bed 4 Bath 1 Cars 3
$495,000 - $530,000
LAND: 19 acres
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat
CONTACT: Michael Fratin on 0409 184 572
INSPECT: By appointment
Set in a picturesque and quiet location with wonderful views of surrounding hills and ranges, this is your escape to the country.
This well-built double brick home, all set on approximately 19 acres, offers a rustic charm and natural warmth from the Northerly aspect.
There is a living room with a cosy combustion heater and r/c split system, a country kitchen with electric cooking and an adjacent meals area.
Three genuine bedrooms, and a fourth bedroom large enough to be a second living area, make this an ideal family home.
Outside has a double carport, multiple water tanks providing good water security, and secure stock proof fencing.
With a large open bay machinery/hay shed, garden shed, chook yard and dam this property offers so many opportunities. If you're looking for room to move and a lifestyle property with potential then look no further. Call the agent.