After a round two bye, the Stawell Warriors Senior footballers will be aiming for their first win of the season, when they take on Nhill at Davis Park in round three. The Tigers are 0-2 and sit in ninth, while the Warriors sit sixth with a game in hand. READ MORE: The Tigers suffered a 28 point loss to the Demons in round one and an 119 point defeat to Ararat in round two. Against the Tigers, the Warriors will be hoping coach Tom Eckel can replicate his round one form which saw him named his side's best player, just in front of Jack Walker and Cameron Kimber. A victory for the Warriors could kickstart their season ahead of their round four clash with a hungry Horsham Saints who will be winless at that stage if they can't overcome Ararat in round three. In 2021 the Warriors and the Tigers played each other twice with the Warriors triumphing on both occasions. In their round two match the Warriors won by 111 points and in their round 11 fixture the Warriors won by 44 points. In their first encounter Shane Field was the standout for Stawell slotting nine goals, while Eccle was the side's best in the rematch. In the A Grade netball, unfortunately the Warriors will have to wait another week before they return to the court. The side was scheduled to face Nhill in round three, however the Tigers aren't fielding an A Grade side in 2022. Similar to their football counterparts, the Warriors had a bye in round two after suffering a loss to Ararat in round one's Good Friday match. Their next match comes against the Horsham Saints in round four at Central Park. The Saints record sits at 1-1 ahead of their round three match with Ararat at Coughlin Park. Unfortunately Stawell Times-News currently does not have access to the full WFNL netball results, so can't provide as great of an insight as we have done in previous years. We are hoping to see this resolved soon. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

