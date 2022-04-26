news, local-news,

Gabe Tonks took out the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Clubs third race, Reynolds family 6500m handicap on Sunday at Rhymney. The seventeen-year-old student Tonks took on veteran Peter Gibson with 200meters to go. Peter had run steadily over the course and was passed with the finish line in sight. Gabe hasn't had too much time to train this year with his concentration steadily on year 12 studies, but he looked comfortable running on his normal training course. The race started off foggy and very chilly with the sun coming out during the first few kilometres. It was perfect weather for running. OTHER NEWS: The course also suited Tessa Thompson who was the fastest female and placed third on handicap. The handicaps nicely placed most runners coming in within 3 minutes of Gabe's finish. Next Sunday the club takes on the challenge of a 3km race up Ararat's One Tree Hill in the newly named Conqueror of the Hill. First person up the hill takes home the cup with club members placing will take home cash prizes. Meet at the car park on picnic road, Ararat at 9.15am for the 9.45am mass start. Remember to bring a $5 race fee, race is open for invitational runners.

