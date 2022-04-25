news, local-news,

AN IDEA that spurred from semi-retirement and location has delivered a fresh life to Stawell's Sloane Street Milk Bar. Now known as 'The Corner Store' the former takeaway premises is now the newest Airbnb in Stawell. Lyrae O'Keefe and Caron Moffat have spent weeks renovating the property to convert it into what is a homely accommodation space, with a unique twist - reminders of the previous use of the building. Signs still show off what once was such as the former magazine rack now displaying information and books from the region. Mrs O'Keefe said the initial idea was to buy land, that would be large enough to accommodate busses and do them up for Air BNB rentals but settled on the idea of the former milk bar. "This is our permanent for now but we've been known to float so who knows," the new Stawell resident said. "We owned a hotel in Watchem for three years, then we went and owned a cafe in Queenscliff and then decided we didn't love the town and couldn't see us retiring there and the Grampians region is the perfect location for us. "We've pretty much gutted the whole building and repurposed it with keeping a few bits and pieces as a tribute to what it once was." Moving to the region, the duo have said they have been sharing their story as people have been wondering what was happening to the building. "We've had a lot of local people do work on the property and we're glad we've been able to support local businesses," Mrs Moffat said. "We still have some work that we want to do at the property but we were concentrating on getting the inside done as soon as possible. "We haven't done a lot of touring yet but we have been out to Halls Gap. We giggle all the time thinking how many times we've driven through the area between Melbourne and Adelaide visiting family and never once stopped. "Normally you're on a mission. We're looking forward to exploring. We've always loved nature."

