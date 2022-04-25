news, local-news,

IN a heartfelt message that touched many Stawell RSL president Graeme Cox conveyed the message and meaning behind ANZAC day. At the 2022 Stawell ceremony, hundreds of people turned out to pay their respect to those who served. Mr Cox explained why ANZAC Day was commemorated on April 25. "It's the anniversary of the day Australian troops landed at Gallipoli in 1915," he said. "However this event in isolation doesn't seem enough to make this day significant. Gallipoli was not the first time Australians had been in battle. "It was by no means an outstanding success. Australians had previously fought in the Maori Wars, in Sudan in 1885, and fought again in the Boer War between 1899 and 1902. OTHER NEWS: "Gallipoli was not even an Australia battle. We landed and fought alongside troupes from New Zealand, Britain, France and Newfoundland. Mr Cox said what made Gallipoli different for Australia was it was the first major battle we Australians fought as a nation. "Soldiers from every state of the new federated Australia volunteered and fought," he said. "What seared itself into our national soul was the sheer scale of casualties. "Gallipoli lasted eight and a half months. In that time, 7600 Australians and 2500 New Zealanders were killed. "24000 were wounded. Gallipoli was a battle we lost and people still ask why we celebrate defeat. The answer is I believe that in commemorating ANZAC Day we'd never set out to celebrate victory. "Had we wanted to there are plenty of other opportunities in our military heritage. As a people, we chose that day (April 25) when the loss of war first scared the conscious of a young nation. The loss was felt across the whole community. It was a tragedy we can all associate with." Mr Cox said above all on ANZAC Day, honour is paid for all who died for their nation for peace. "It's not just about the peace between nations or religions but peace between neighbours, families, relatives - the person standing beside you," he said. "If we can't organise a working peace between ourselves and our neighbours in this country, how can we expect other nations have a just peace for us. "Go in peace, my friends."

