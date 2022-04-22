Details: Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 2 $439,000 AGENCY: Monaghans Real Estate CONTACT: Terry Monaghan on 0418 541 300 INSPECT: By appointment Presented to perfection in a very popular and central residential location, the agent said it's a pleasure to offer this property for your inspection. There is a spacious, bright and comfortable lounge room, and a gas-heated and reverse cycle air conditioned family room, which has its own walk-in bar and access to the enclosed front sunroom. The upgraded kitchen and casual meals area includes a really handy walk-in pantry, storage space galore, island bench, dishwasher and gas cooking. Looking for new home this weekend? Check out our open homes guide here. There are three double bedrooms with built-in robes in two. The beautiful bathroom has a separate shower, tastic and relaxing spa bath, and there is a separate toilet and more built-in storage in the renovated laundry. You will be impressed with the very private, paved and covered outdoor entertaining and barbecue area, excellent fencing and neat established gardens.
