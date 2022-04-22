news, local-news,

VICTORIA police detected 117 offences on Northern Grampians roads during the first five days of their operation across the Easter long weekend. Operation Compass is a state-wide policing effort that began on April 13 and will extend to the ANZAC day public holiday on the following weekend. The operation was formed as a response to an expected increase in traffic on Wimmera roads across the two weeks following Easter. In the Northern Grampians service area, police nabbed five drink drivers, two disqualified drivers and three unlicensed drivers. READ MORE: Meanwhile, 84 speeding offences were detected, as well as 10 disobey sign or signal offences. Police also detected 12 unregistered vehicles and booked one cycling offence. Two lives were lost on Victorian roads across the weekend, with fatal collisions in Elwood on Thursday, April 14 and Greenwald in the state's far southwest on Monday, April 18, bringing this year's total to 78. Road Policing assistant commissioner Glenn Weir pleaded with motorists to travel safely across the coming weekend. "Despite our best efforts, we still sadly saw two lives lost on Victorian roads over the weekend and police caught thousands of motorists engaging in unacceptable behaviour, putting themselves and others at risk," he said. "Operation Compass will continue this week, and while police will again go all-out to reduce road trauma, we are pleading with motorists to please be patient and stay alert when travelling and returning home from holidays." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

