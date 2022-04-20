sport, local-sport,

The Carter family's connection with the Stawell Gift runs deeper then most. William H Carter Junior helped set up the Stawell Athletic Club in 1877 (a year before the first Stawell Gift) and the first meeting of the club was held in Carter's Boot Shop. Since 1947 the family have sponsored the Gift's 1600 metre trophy, which Major William Akins Carter named the W H Carter Memorial Trophy, in honour of his father William Henry Carter. READ MORE: Henry Carter was twice president of the SAC and is also a Life Member. In 2022 the Trophy is sponsored by William Henry Akins Carter and the family now sponsor the actual race - known as the Carter Family Victory Mile. After decades of association, a new chapter in the family's Stawell Gift legacy was penned on Saturday, when 14-year-old Ben van Raalte competed in the carnival for the first time. Van Raalte - a Carter descendant living in South Australia - put in a mammoth debut performance to finish second in the race synonymous with his family. Despite falling just short of a special victory, Van Raalte was thrilled with his result. "It was good fun," Van Raalte told Australian Community Media. "It was one of my first races so I was happy with that. "I've been before but this is my first time competing here. I've always wanted to run. "Obviously coming second is tough but it's still good. I'll definitely be back again." Van Raalte's mother Helen Carter, who was timekeeping at the carnival, explained her delight at seeing her son compete. "For us to be involved with the committee which we've been doing for a few years, helping and timing and so on - to come with an athlete is the next level and made it extra special," Carter said. Mia Bell, who is William Henry Akins Carter's sister, was one of numerous Carter family members at the Gift and was tasked with presenting the W H Carter Memorial Trophy to the winner. Bell, who was also timekeeping, spoke highly of her family's experiences attending the Stawell Gift over the years. "It's the highlight of our year and you get to know the athletes and some of these we've seen running over many years," Bell said. "So you get a real feel for it and we stay at the Caravan Park and there are lots of runners there it's such a great community here." MORE NEWS: As for Van Raalte, his athletics career although only in its infancy, is showing immense promise. In March he finished eighth in the Under 15 boy's 3000 metre race at the Australian Track and Field Championships in Sydney. "This is my first season so just next season (I'm hoping to) do some South Australian State Championship stuff and do some South Australian Amateur League racing," Van Raalte said. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/1c445649-0b6f-47f3-b5d9-0a2d739d40cf.jpg/r314_128_3602_1986_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg