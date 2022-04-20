Victoria scraps almost all COVID rules, including vaccine mandate

Victoria will scrap almost all of its COVID rules by the end of the week, including the end of vaccination mandates in public settings. Vaccination requirements at public settings, venue check-in and mask requirements will be wound back from 11.59pm on Friday. Health Minister Martin Foley announced the changes to the state's COVID-19 restrictions, alongside Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Wednesday morning. The major changes will include: READ MORE: Professor Sutton said the focus would now be on individuals to make protect themselves and others from the virus. "From Saturday, it will absolutely focus more on the individual discretion of all of us in the community to make appropriate choices for ourselves, to protect ourselves and protect those around us as we go about our day to day lives," he said. Mr Foley said the changes were made possible by passing the peak of the aOmicron wave. "The Omicron wave is starting to subside ... that's why we're in the position of being able to take some important steps over the coming days," he said. "We need to take all of these sensible steps to both live safely alongside Covid ... whilst protecting our healthcare system and workers." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here. The Stawell Times-News has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

