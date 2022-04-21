sport, local-sport,

HARRY Coffey confidently rode the Ciaron Maher and Dave Eustace-trained Namakwa to victory at the Stawell Golf Cup on Sunday. In perfect conditions, Coffey had a handy spot early in the race from the jump. Working hard in the field was home-town favourite Barry the Baptist trained by Paul Jones and the Sue Murphy-trained Farooq who won the 2021 Edenhope Cup. Maher and Eustace's other horse in the race, Lorente, went in favourite with Linda Meech on board. At the 1200m mark it was Lorente that looked like it had the race in control with Namakwa sitting in fourth. At the final turn Farooq was putting some immense pressure on Lorente and Barry the Baptist was closing in. OTHER NEWS: But it was Namakwa who made its move up on the outside and with fresh legs was able to storm home. The Stawell Cup was the fifth win for the son of Dissident in its 13-start career. Namakwa hadn't win since July in 2021. Speaking to racing.com after the race, Coffey said the trainers were probably left wondering what happened to the plan. "Dave and Ciaron probably would have been cursing me early they would have liked me to lead... three back the fence at Stawell is completely the opposite to that," Coffey said. "I managed to get myself out of the rut I found myself in. "I must admit I was confident a long way out, he was building lovely and striding into the race nicely." It was a local flavour in race five at the meet with Stawell trainer Dane Smith taking out first and second with Magnolia Rose and Man from Uncle respectively. Pomonal-based trainer Andrew Bobbin claimed third with Catskill Mountain. Stawell trainer Rachel Samsonenko's Sugar and Sweet ran second in the last of the eight race meet. Ballarat trainer Thomas Carberry with jockey John Allen got off to a perfect start on the day taking out winners in race one and two. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/024f4acc-c92a-40ee-817b-8843962517fd.jpg/r2_221_4317_2659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg