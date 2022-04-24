news, local-news,

The construction of the Bricklayers Arms Hotel in Cemetery Road (now Barnes Street) commenced around 1869 by an Aboriginal owner who could not find the finance to complete the building. The partly built Hotel was taken over by a Mr. Jason Fraser, a bricklayer in Stawell at the time, hence the name "Bricklayers Arms Hotel" - a name that stuck, until the old hotel was demolished in 1959, having been a licensed hotel for 90 years. The liquor license for the Hotel was held by various members of the Fraser family for 67 years until relinquished in 1937. In late 1948/early 1949 the licensee at the time, 48-year-old Thomas Henry Parker, was found with a bullet wound to his head. He had closed the bar and had gone to his bedroom and was discovered at 7.00pm. It was necessary for Doctors to remove Parkers right eye. Police investigated for many months to try and decide if it was attempted murder or attempted suicide. No further reports were found in newspapers as to the result of the investigation. One morning, residents of the area woke to a strange sight when two elephants were seen to be drinking from the horse trough outside the Hotel on the footpath. The elephants had been bought there from a nearby circus. They passed up on having a beer at the bar and settled for a drink of water. OTHER NEWS: Post Office Hotel: Lucky escape for hotel after fire The year the photo was taken is unknown, but the Fraser family had the Hotel from 1893 to 1936 The hotel was purchased in 1949 by Mr. Stan and Mrs. Thelma Illig. By 1959 the old Hotel was in a very bad state of repair and the decision was made to demolish the building and to rebuild on the same site. Construction of the new Hotel, to be known as the "Brix Hotel" commenced on Tuesday July 14th 1959. Mr. and Mrs. Illig held the license for a total of seven years in two stints. An outdoor courtyard was covered in, in 1966 to create an outdoor dining area and in 1976 a bottle shop was added by the licensees at the time, Bill and Lynette Studd.

