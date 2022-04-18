sport, local-sport,

Queensland's Carla Bull has taken out the 2022 Stawell Women's Gift under gloomy weather conditions at Central Park. Not only does the 19-year-old bring home the prestigious trophy, she also pockets a cool $40,000. Bull crossed the line in an electric 13.77 seconds off a mark of six metres, ahead of Clare De Salis in second. Bull was slightly faster in her heat on Saturday finishing with the second fastest time of the day - 13.642 seconds. In her semi-final she finished in 13.87 seconds. OTHER NEWS: After her win the Bull said winning the Gift was an aim of hers for 2022. "Other track events were but it was kinda up and down so then Stawell at the end was the target," Bull said. Despite breezing her way through in the semis, the final came down to just inches in it between competitors. "Everyone brings their best to the final," she said. "Everyone was close. "I didn't know (I was going to win) it was a bit scary." According to Bull the healthy Stawell Gift crowd was the most spectators she has performed in front of. "It was a bit daunting being on tv as well especially all the people from home and from school knew that I was racing today," she said. Bull first rose to prominence six years' ago as a 13-year-old winning the Aussie Beach Sprint and making history at the Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club. Bull continued as a surf life saving athlete and took her place in the first Queensland Youth Development Team, made up of five of the state's best under-15 competitors in 2016. As for celebrating her Stawell Gift win she only had one thing on her mind. "Apparently the Gift Hotel is the go," she laughed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/5c2e5f37-af52-4af7-bf4f-3dea6d9ba6d1.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg