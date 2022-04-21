news, local-news,

NORTH PARK netball court redevelopment project has been delayed with Northern Grampians Shire Council citing "pandemic complications" as the cause of the deferred completion. The courts were anticipated to be completed by March 2022 according to Council's website but in December 2021, NGSC Mayor Tony Driscoll confirmed the project was flagged to be delivered on time with an estimated completion date of April, 2022. The funding was announced in May 2021 - works commenced on the project in August of the same year at the conclusion of the Horsham and District Football Netball League season. The project consists of three new courts for the precinct in place of the existing five courts that were demolished. Cr Tony Driscoll said labour shortages and challenges with access to materials and other supplies had occurred and have continued into 2022 impacting the completion of the project. "As has been the case for many construction companies and capital works projects Australia-wide," he said. OTHER NEWS: New chapter to Carter family's Stawell Gift legacy "We anticipate playable courts with lighting suitable for training and match play sometime in May this year, but the entire project may not be fully complete by then as this is contractor and weather dependent. "We will continue to keep the community informed and thank the clubs affected by this delay for their patience and support: the wait will be worth it." In March, 2019 Northern Grampians Shire Council was forced to postpone the completion of the Great Western netball courts due to hold-ups along the way with the project. The Great Western project was a multi-purpose netball and tennis court to replace the existing court which was been deemed unsafe to use for competition after the 2018 season. Netball Victoria had to give Great Western Football Netball Club permission to use the old court for the 2019 season after the delays to the project. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/dd218b42-b035-4626-b04d-7571a2bb3ef8.jpeg/r0_31_2048_1188_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg