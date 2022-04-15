sport, local-sport,

RARAT RATS put on a clinical defensive game against the Warriors as round one concluded for the Wimmera Football League on Saturday. The annual Good Friday match was one of endurance and speed as the warm weather ensure players were put to the test at Central Park, Stawell. The Warriors went into the A Grade game with a depleted lineup due to COVID-19 quarantine requirements and unavailability. The Rats dominated the second half of the first quarter - accurate shooting and utilising turnovers put visiting team in a commanding position at the first break. With a six-goal lead, Rats' defensive pressure through Racquel Scott and Hayley Holmes was proving hard to crack for the Warriors Rats' co-coach Rebecca Skrabl said she was impressed with her team's full-court pressure. "We did bring in a bit of a zone defence just to make the most of turnovers and force those errors," she said. "We did that really well in the first half. We will definitely be working on that throughout the season. "Pretty happy to get the win. It's hot conditions here in Stawell - it was a tough one so it was good to get over the line." OTHER NEWS: At half time the Rats had secured a lead of 10 but it was the third quarter that belonged to the Warriors. A 13-12 quarter to the home team brought the margin back to nine, and put the pressure back on the Rats' who could feel the Warriors start to gain momentum. Skrable said the Rats' goalies impressed her by playing rotations within the ring and playing in front. "They did everything we asked of them," she said. "At the end of the day you can't ask for much more." With a tight final quarter, Rats secured a round one victory by ten goals, 50-40.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/33bc8c2e-b29c-4932-b395-07995c54fef9.JPG/r10_219_4277_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg