subscribers-only,

UPDATE, 2pm: CFA members have announced the fire is now safe. There are no more updates to this story. EARLIER, 1.45pm: COUNTRY Fire Authority was alerted to a fire at Big Hill lookout, Stawell on Wednesday afternoon. The fire is located along Scenic Road, about 100m from the fire tower located at Big Hill. The fire is approximately 15-20m in size and heading down the hill in the direction of Stawell. Tankers from Stawell and Great Western were called to the scene. Victoria Police have been requested to attend the scene. More to come. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/a52ca842-18ac-43c6-9312-1e81529d8eb2.JPG/r9_218_4278_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg