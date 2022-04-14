sport, local-sport,

The annual Good Friday match between the Ararat Rats and Stawell Warriors is finally upon us with both teams raring to defeat the cross town rival. The last time the battle was played out, Stawell defeated Ararat by 77 points in senior football - it was a a comprehensive victory in 2021. Ahead of the big match, Warriors' president Shane Field said everyone at the club was "really excited" to be back playing football and netball again. "It should be good to put on a spectacle for the town and the community," he said. Field said despite the dominant victory last year, the Warriors weren't going to take the Rats lightly. "We are well aware Ararat has picked up a number of players so they will be a lot stronger than what they were last year," he said. "Ararat play a fast style so we will look to play our game and not play into their hands, so we will look to win the contested ball and we will go from there. "We are keen to go into the game with our structure and let the game take care of itself." Cam Kimber will once again captain the Warriors this season, for a fourth consecutive year. "Cam has been captain for a number of years now, we have enormous faith in him," Field said. "We have got a five man leadership board group so along with them and the coaching staff the responsibility is shared across the board." Ararat Rats coach Matt Walder said there had been "a lot of talk" about the game during pre-season, with both clubs expected to field strong sides. OTHER NEWS: "Just as the coaches and players are looking forward to the day, I think the community is looking forward to the match as well," he said. "The anticipation and excitement is there, we are definitely looking forward to it." Walder said he was confident the club would bridge the club from last year's hefty defeat. "Stawell we will be a tough opponent as they were last year and they look like they have consolidated over the off season just as we have," he said. Riley Taylor is set to lead the Rats out as captain for the first time in the blockbuster clash with Alan Batchelor vice-captain and Tom Mills deputy vice-captain. "Tayls is a good young man and has earnt the right to be captain of the football club," Walder said. "He is mature on and off the field and has earnt the respect of his peers and will be a fine leader. He will do it his way and the boys will follow him." When the whistle blows for the fist netball game of the season for the two clubs, it will be an interesting battle. Stawell finished the 2021 season fifth on the WFNL ladder with seven wins from 12 games, in a major improvement from the 2019 season. A Grade Warriors coach Courtney McIlvride said the theme the club adopted in the lead up to the season was about supporting one another. "We're trialling a few different things throughout our team this year - really honing in on those skills we've got as a team," she said. Ararat ended 2021 in seventh place with five wins from 12 matches, although coach Lauren Armstrong said the team was capable of much more. The clash on Good Friday concludes round one for the Wimmera Football Netball League 2022 season. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/725ee773-c685-44aa-91d2-351507123f2a.jpg/r9_251_3903_2451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg