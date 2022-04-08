sport, local-sport,

Evergreen Great Western trainer Peter Manning combined with daughter Kerryn to capture the North West Ag Services Trot at Charlton on Thursday afternoon with the 3yo gelding Mangana Joe. The 3yo proved too tough for his older rivals after facing the breeze for the last lap and scored by 2 metres from the very game Majestic Pride (Josh Dugan) with a long gap to the rest. Mangana Joe is the first foal produced by former smart squaregaiter Garston Girl, winner of ten races when trained by Manning for her NSW owner/breeders the Benson and Hegyi families. READ MORE: Population statistics paint an 'optimistic' picture Meanwhile, harness action returns to the Horsham Racing Centre on Monday afternoon with a nine- event card commencing at 12.33pm and concluding at 5. Entry is free with "your green tick", proof of vaccination required at the gate. Race six on the program, $9000 Hyland Race Colours Pace has attracted a classy bunch of performers and looks a tough one for punters to sort out. HRV Form Analyst Craig Rail has kindly provided his thoughts on the race. COMMUNITY: Long-awaited celebration for Grampians walking track group "Platinum Stride (8) has struck peak form and should prove hard to beat again. He settled midfield (1-2) and produced a powerful finishing burst to win over Pocket Thedeal in a slick mile rate of 1.53.8 in a Metropolitan race at Melton last outing. "Stablemate, Equity Stride (7) is backing up quickly from his effort at Bendigo on Friday night but he led throughout to take out the Ouyen Cup prior so he must be respected. Ruby Wingate (1) is a classy pacer and will appreciate her best draw for a long time. "She settled in tenth position and came out three horses wide from the bell when fifth behind Sweet Louise in a strong race for the mares at Melton last week. "Budd Sidewinder (3) and Monsieur Delacour (4) are both worth thought in a very strong race." Full fields, form analysis, punting plans and gear changes are available at www.harness.org.au. Follow the action live and free Trots Vision. SPORT: Warriors to return 'bigger and better' in 2022 A community race day will be staged at Maryborough on April 15, so for the first time, all three Victorian racing codes will race on Good Friday. "We'll have entertainment for the kids and homestyle cooking, it will be a real community event," Maryborough Harness Racing Club Secretary-Manager Les Chapman told TheTrots.com.au. Chapman is encouraging patrons to donate to the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal, adding the club would also donate proceeds from its sale of race names to the local Maryborough District Health Service to upgrade its oncology wing. Harness Racing Victoria (HRV) General Manager - Racing Stephen Bell said the Good Friday meeting would be rotated through regional Victoria each year, with Stawell to host in 2023. "It's an additional opportunity for regional clubs to host a community event which doubles as a fundraiser for a wonderful cause," Bell said. "Clubs have welcomed the opportunity to host the meeting which I'm sure will develop over time." They're off: Horsham (Day) Monday, April 11; Hamilton (D) Superstar Sprint & Tontine Pacing Championship, Monday, April 18; Mildura (Night) Cup Carnival, Tuesday, April 19, Friday, April 22, Saturday 23 and Stawell (D) Monday April 25. Best bet: R9 No.8 Panania North $4 each way Value bet: R8 No.4 Bakers Bandit $2 win $4 place Flexi bet: R4 box quinella Nos. 4,6,8,9,10 spend $6 Last return: $26.80 @ Stawell Trots Balance: $1052.05

