news, property, ararat, stawell, house of the week

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR Don't miss this opportunity to secure a quality home with unparalleled views on approximately one acre in the tightly held west end. Well-maintained, the three-bedroom home oozes charm and a retro 60s feel. It has been designed to maximise the stunning views over Ararat and out to Mount Langi Ghiran. Set over two levels, there are three good-size bedrooms with the main connecting to the patio. The bathroom consists of a separate toilet and shower room. The living area features a built-in bar and an eclectic mix of brick and timber, the perfect space for entertaining. The kitchen has electric cooking and Laminex benchtops. The lower level is a real surprise with a large rumpus/second living area, a sauna room, a second bathroom and an amazing wine cellar. Outside there is an elevated patio area, double carport, workshop, established trees and all set on approximately 4488sqm (two allotments) presenting the astute investor with an opportunity for further development (STCA). Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/3b58f966-7861-4859-8371-7232151c5ca5.jpg/r214_0_2786_1453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg