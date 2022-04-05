subscribers-only,

A NUMBER of residents in western Victoria have reported free-to-air TV outages on Tuesday morning. As lunch time neared and those cuppas would be warm, many people would be left perplexed after sitting down to catch up on their daily dose of Dr Phil or Days of Our Lives. The Stawell Times-News has connected the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications who advised the enquiry sits under the Australian Communications and Media Authority. On ACMA's website, there was a section for location specific TV reception issues. It states that Halls Gap is an area it has investigated and resolved. The Stawell Times-News is still awaiting a formal response - hopefully in time to catch Flights from Hell: caught on camera. More to come. OTHER NEWS: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/805e72ab-98ed-4924-9d9a-ed046719beb1.jpg/r4_180_1916_1260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg