THE ODDS of getting a hole-in-one are 12,500 to one. Stawell golfer Josh Kelly can now claim the odds have worked in his favour after picking his ball out of the cup after a flush shot. The impressive shot was during a round of Melbourne division one pennant where Kelly plays for Southern Golf Club in its colts team. Standing on the tee at National Golf Club, Long Island, who were the hosting club, Kelly said he had a plan in his mind. "I had 150 metres to the flag and I used a nine iron that I tried to hit high and land softly because the greens were very firm like concrete," he said. "Throughout the day anything that landed on the greens wouldn't hold. OTHER NEWS: "I faded it in to the hole because it was located back right on the green." The shot that Kelly would play over and over again in his head was executed perfectly. "I was trying to get it close and I hit the shot exactly how I planned and I thought it was gonna be close and we kept watching as the ball was rolling up to the pin and it disappeared," he said. "I was shocked when it went in and it took me a second to realise what I just accomplished. "It was pretty cool to do it with Mum and Dad there and I had some friends who were standing at the green watching too." Kelly said the added bonus was his father, Michael, now wouldn't have bragging rights over the only one to have a hole-in-one during a round of golf. "I've been close to a hole in one before, being around six inches and one foot away on different occasions but I never thought I'd have one," he said. "It's still pretty hard to believe."

