NORTHERN Grampians Shire councillor Murray Emerson has voiced his opinion at Council's April meeting to ensure the sustainable future of the Stawell Gift. The Gift is a highlight on the athletics calendar and an event that has previously attracted tens of thousands through its gates across the Easter long weekend but is now needing support more than ever to continue in its current format. Cr Emerson is also on the Stawell Gift Event Management board and said there have been many meetings over the recent weeks in the lead up to the 2022 Gift. Cr Emerson said residents of Stawell needed to get behind the organisers of the Stawell Gift event. "If they don't (support the event), we'll be looking down the barrel of it being very difficult to survive," he said. "I encourage every member of our community to make sure they buy their ticket, go to the event, join in the festivities and bring the Stawell Gift back to the elevated position it has always held around the world. "Now is the uptime. Now is when we've got to do it." Stawell Athletic Club president Geoff McDermott said event organisers were still continuing to look for ways to ensure the event was kept in its current form. "There is always the option to downgrading it to a picnic meet which means a reduction of prize money and no one wants to see that," he said. "It's about the support of the community and corporate sponsors. OTHER NEWS: "It doesn't solely rest on the community of Stawell but having that local support goes a long way." Mr McDermott said it was in the businesses of the region's best interest to support the event due to the influx of people it brought into the town. "Without the Stawell Gift occurring, or keep it at the same level it is now, it would have a direct impact of businesses in the region," he said. "The event is like the Grand Final of professional running - the season culminates at Stawell. Many runners come for the sash." Mr McDermott said the Stawell Gift wasn't unique to other events in regional Victoria which are hosted by many volunteers. "There is a lot of work done by volunteers," he said. "The Athletic Club personnel are all getting older and we need to attract younger members to come in. It's a big job. We take a couple of days to come in and set it up."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/3c5765ca-ec90-422c-b8f2-52f1228dcbd4.jpg/r0_49_1020_625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg