subscribers-only,

EVERYONE knows someone, or of someone, who's lives have been touched by the Royal Children's Hospital. That's why, Stawell Fire Brigade members think they'll have no troubles with finding volunteers to help with collections on Good Friday. More volunteers are needed and they are requested to meet at the station at 8am on Good Friday. "You don't have to stay all day, you can come for an hour or two if you can," captain Mal Nicholson said. "We go out in three directions and cover as much as the town as possible. "It's great for the community - we do Stawell in the morning and do the caravan parks and Lakes Fyans in the afternoon." This will be Stawell's 51st year of collecting donations for the hospital - a total of about $750,000 has been raised for the charity from residents of Stawell through the fire brigade. Reg Smith, Dianne Smith and Noel Crane have been involved in the fundraising since the very first year. MORE NEWS: Mr Crane said you couldn't replace the feeling of raising money to help a hospital that has helped so many. "There is so many people in this area that has used the service," he said. "You just never know who has been helped by the hospital. It's an every day occurrence." Mr Smith said so many fireman have had children, or grandchildren use the services of the hospital. "I've had three - two of my daughters and a grandson," he said. Mr Nicholson said like most activities in small towns, volunteers were getting hard to find. "We hope people can spare a small bit of their time on the day for such a good cause," he said. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/810fed8b-7d6d-4430-ae27-7d3882111bae.jpg/r0_100_2048_1257_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg