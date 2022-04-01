news, property,

Details: Bed 4 bath Cars 2 $369,000 AGENCY: Monaghans Real Estate AGENT: Annie-Jo Ross on 0447 114 332 and Deb Riley on 0428 223 365 INSPECT : By appointment There is a lot to like here in this centrally located, easy living home that has been loved and looked after and we are pretty sure you will love it too. Living spaces are excellent. The heart of the home is the kitchen, meals and family room with plenty of cupboards and bench space, 900 mm gas stove and range hood, dishwasher and lots of natural light. The large lounge room has gas heating. There are three double bedrooms all with overhead fans and a walk-in robe to the main. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out our open homes on the map. BONUS EXTRA - Also included is a separate comfortable bungalow with a combined lounge/bedroom and a bathroom/laundry ideal for family members or to generate some additional income. Off street parking for two cars and a small workshop and garden shed complete the improvements on this mid-sized allotment with its established gardens. There is easy access to primary schools and daycare.

