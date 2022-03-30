subscribers-only,

A new report says that the Wimmera is underserviced by reliable public transport resulting in limited economic growth for the region. Infrastructure Australia released its Regional Strengths and Infrastructure Gaps report in early March 2022, which looked at how key sectors operate in regions across the state. In the Wimmera, the report found shortcomings in public transport and housing, stating "car dependence exacerbates challenges created by an ageing population living in towns with limited access to public health services." The report found that in the Wimmera Southern Mallee region, only 55 per cent of residents lived within ready access to public transport, as opposed to the Victorian average of 74 per cent. The findings prompted feedback from Lowan member Emma Kealy, who said the report highlighted the shortcomings of the state government's approach to regional public transport. OTHER NEWS: "The unreliability and ongoing neglect of regional Victoria's public transport infrastructure is a handbrake on regional Victoria's growth," Ms Kealy said. "In regions like the Mallee and the Grampians, public transport is almost non-existent, further disadvantaging communities and stunting development." The debate on a Wimmera passenger rail service has a long history since trains were closed to Stawell under the Kennett government in 1993. In 2004, passenger train services returned to Ararat; however, the remainder of the region was still served by bus services. In March 2021, the research group Rail Futures Institute met with local government councils in the region to discuss the potential return of passenger rail to the Wimmera. The discussion was built on the back of earlier research by the group, which shared similar conclusions to the infrastructure Australia report. Despite an appetite from local government for the return of rail, there have been no clear signs from the Victorian government of a return to a daily service. A Victorian government spokesperson said the government had brought back the Overland train to the region - a twice-weekly rail service - and was looking to expand bus and heavy vehicle transport efficiencies. "We listened to local councils and communities who told us that continuing to run the Overland train was a top transport priority, so in 2020 we entered into a new third-year agreement to fund the Overland," the spokesperson said. "Only the Andrew's Labor government has been able to deliver an unprecedented program of road upgrades and maintenance to ensure thousands of kilometres of Victorian roads are safer and more reliable." Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Tony Driscoll said the concern about the region's connectivity in public transport has been around for "many years". "We've got an aging population and the access to public transport is limited," he said. "This isn't just about the aging population but it's a concern for educational and social opportunities in bigger towns for our residents. "We've got very poor public transport access and we've come what is a car-dependent community - it's not quite ideal with older and younger people and their accessibility to services needed." Cr Driscoll said he believed the lack of public transport to and from the region impacted the livability of the region. "It can probably reinforce a sense of disadvantage and social isolation which we really don't need in our community," he said. "We've got some great things happening in our region and the reality is public transport infrastructure isn't up to scratch. The infrastructure is there - it just needs a few dollars spent on it. "The rail line is there - it's a matter of upgrading." Cr Driscoll said in council's vision to attract businesses, new residents and tourists good public transport is a hallmark of a number of attractions. "I understand within the towns we have basic public transport system but to get to our major centres such as Ballarat or Horsham - it's difficult," he said. "People need to go to our major centres for a number of different reasons. If an elderly or younger person has to get in their car and drive to Ballarat and spend a whole day there isn't a big day. "If the public transport network can improve into our region then it's another chance at an offering for future growth in the region." Read the complete Infrastructure Australia report here.

