subscribers-only,

The Little Vic Bike Ride is set to return for the first time in three years with 1,500 riders, volunteers and support staff embark on the 235km Little Vic Bike Ride on April 1st. Organised by Bicycle Network, the four-day event starts in Halls Gap with overnight stops at: Halls Gap (March 31), Dunkeld (April 1), Halls Gap (April 2) and with a finish and post-ride celebrations at Great Western (April 3). Bicycle Network general manager of events Caitlin Borchers said the event would be "a great day" after having to cancel two Great Vic Bikes due to COVID-19. "The Little Vic will be a really special celebration and great opportunity to again enjoy the face-to-face sense of community which has been missing over so much of the last two years," she said. "With up to 1,500 bike riders, including children taking part in the event we do ask other road users to plan ahead and allow extra time if they need to travel on the route." OTHER NEWS: It has been over two years since the last Great Vic Bike Ride and just over five years since the ride last visited parts of the route. "The bike riders range from toddlers being towed in trailers to over 80 years of age," Ms Borchers said. "Some will be very experienced bike riders while others will be saddling up for their first cycle touring holiday. They will stretch along the road for up to 50kms each day." Bicycle Network, along with the Victoria Police, VicRoads and local councils are asking local road users to be aware of the increase in bike traffic, changed traffic conditions and extended travel times. They advise local road users to seek an alternate route where possible. "Bicycle Network is working with local authorities including councils and Victoria Police to implement a number of changes to traffic conditions to minimise the risks for all road users," Ms Borchers said. We'd like to thank locals and visitors for their cooperation and patience during the event." For more event information visit: greatvic.com.au While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/71241959-b204-4598-8232-0ef0f2ada5d4.jpg/r0_194_2560_1640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg