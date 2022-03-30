sport, local-sport,

The Navarre Minerals Fashions on the Field presented by Cadbury, returns to the Powercor Stawell Gift on Ladies Day this Easter Saturday, April 16 and registrations are now open. Since 2003, Ladies Day has played a prominent role at the Powercor Stawell Gift carnival, including a glamorous outdoor fashion parade, activities, prizes and entertainment, followed by the Powercor Stawell Gift and Strickland Family Women's Gift heats. Prize money has been donated by Navarre Minerals Limited with winners' hampers supplied by Cadbury. $1000 will be awarded each to Lady of the Day and Best Dressed Gent and $250 for Best Hat. "Ladies Day at Stawell is always special, and after a two-year hiatus, the Fashions on the Field will once again give ladies as well as the gents the opportunity to showcase their latest autumn carnival looks at Central Park on Easter Saturday," said Geoff McDermott, Navarre Minerals Technical Director and President of the Stawell Athletic Club. OTHER NEWS: The ladies winner will receive a sash in memory of elite sprinter Billie Jo Petersen and the mens winner will receive a sash donated by Ed Ware, Powercor Stawell Gift winner 2021. "We are delighted to present the Fashions on the Field this year and we will be looking for elegance, style and classic carnival race wear," said Stephanie Spence, Chair of Stawell Gift Event Management. "So don your best outfit and register now for your chance to win the prizes donated so kindly by Navarre and Cadbury." Registration for the Navarre Minerals Fashions on the Field presented by Cadbury is now open, register online here: https://www.stawellgift.com/off-the-track/fashions-on-the-field-2/ Schedule: 12.30pm - 3.30pm Entries open for Fashions on the Field. 3.30pm Fashions on the Field entries close. 3.45pm - 4.30pm Fashions on the Field judging. 4.48pm Fashions on the Field on ground parade. The 2022 Powercor Stawell Gift carnival will take place from April 16-18, 2022 at Central Park, Stawell. The finals of the Change Our Game Women's Gift and Powercor Stawell Gift take place on Easter Monday. The finals are broadcast live and free on Seven from 11.30am AEST Monday April 18, 2022. Tickets for the 2022 Powercor Stawell Gift are now on sale via Ticketek at https://premier.ticketek.com.au/. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/c9dd0917-f7a0-43e7-ba8e-f1ef30700e2a.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg