subscribers-only,

LIKE many events, the COVID-19 pandemic has played havoc to the Stawell Hospital Auxiliary's wine and cheese night which had been on hold for three years. But, finally, on Friday March 25 the volunteers were once again able to get their fundraising hats on to raise much needed funds for the Stawell Hospital. Throughout the night, $11,000 was raised. The event hailed as "very successful" from organisers. Stawell Hospital Auxiliary's Ruth Hatton said The Grampians Toy Car Club had been very supportive for over five years helping to raise thousands of dollars over that time. OTHER NEWS: "This club raises money then decides which cause to support and once again the Stawell Hospital Auxiliary was chosen," she said. "The Auxiliary members are very appreciative of their ongoing commitment." Mrs Hatton said without the generosity of many wineries in the region they event could not go ahead. "Many thanks to Miners Ridge Wines, Bests Winery, Seppelts Wine, A.R.T. Richardson, Leigh Clarnette, Summerfield Winery, Fallen Giants Wines, Paulett Wines, Frenchmans Valley, Grampians Estate, Pomonal Estate, Murramarang Vineyard for their excellent wines," she said. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/a921541a-7ca2-49a8-86f1-5426f8c35edb.jpg/r1_0_638_360_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg