sport, local-sport,

The curtains have been drawn on the summer season of the Stawell Tennis Club Mitre 10 Friday Night Competition, with the revamped format receiving rave reviews from players and the final round throwing out some thrilling results. In the Stawell Mitre 10 A1 Mens, it was yours truly who reigned triumphant, managing to win all three sets for the first time this year, to hold out perennial winner Blair Hart, while Stewie McPherson showed he belonged with the heavyweights of the competition displaying some scintillating groundstrokes off both sides of the body. In the A2 Men, Pat Hall convincingly dispatched a host of challengers, including the father- son duo of Brian and Jonah O'Shannessy, wining his three sets comfortably, 8-1, 8-5, 8-3. In the A Ladies, a multiple Club championship winner made a triumphant return to the court, leaving her opponents in her wake, as Madi Freeland showed no signs of rust in three emphatic victories, 8-4, 8-5, 8-3. In the Findex B Ladies, Cass Coffey finished her season off in fine fashion, methodically dismantling her hapless opponents in winning all three sets and finishing the night with a commanding seven game win over her nearest rival, Evie McMurtrie. The B1 Men was a fiercely contested battle, with Jake McConville taking the chocolates by just two games from Malcolm Raggart, with youngsters Luke Monaghan and Lewis Reading a couple further back. In the B2 Men, the people in attendance were treated to a spectacle, with Josh Reading making a rare on court appearance. Reading, who has a propensity to add some flair, prevailed in three tight matches to edge out Joe Dunn, who has enjoyed a terrific season, holding many of the young up and comers at bay. Four hard hitting youngsters went toe to toe in the Delahunty Plumbing C1 Mens, with Theo Browne holding on from Zach Armer by the barest of margins, with Henry Clough just a game further back in an entertaining affair. In the C2 Men, Michael Mitchell made light work of his rivals, winning 8-2, 8-2, 8-5, capping off a consistent return season after a lengthy hiatus away from the court. OTHER NEWS: In the C Ladies, Emily Davis finished her season in style, completing a clean sweep, to finish four games clear of Natalie Martin, who has shown vast improvement as the season has got longer. The Farrers Tyrepower D Ladies saw Bel Harney return to the winner's circle despite dropping the first set. Harney demolished her rivals 8-0, 8-2 in the final two sets to finish the year on a high, three games ahead of Simone Jardine. In the D1 Men, the top two couldn't be separated, with Paul Enriquez and Tim Coffey locked on 23 games apiece, with the former getting the nod due to a superior ranking. The D2 Men saw the experience of Phil Hutton shine through against his younger rivals, finishing the night on 23 games, with Noah Wineberg two games in arrears. Wineberg was looking for another big scalp to add to this year's collection, however fell marginally short on this occasion. The Grampians Joinery E1 Men saw the warm favourite Hugh Carey save his best for last, clinically disposing his younger adversaries, including two of the four Reading boys, in all three sets. In the E2 Men, Fraser Dunn provided the most lopsided overall result for the season, showing no mercy on his way to 8-1, 8-0, 8-3 victories, and finishing a resounding 12 games clear of his shell-shocked rivals. In the E3 Men, just four games separated all four competitors, with Oliver Monaghan and Spencer Campbell both finishing on 21 games, with Archer Reading on 20 and Adi Obi 17 to finish off a highly competitive season. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/a10a1616-932e-4d10-b33a-2c6c78ca968f.JPG/r10_219_4277_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg