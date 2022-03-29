sport, local-sport,

The Stawell Amateur Athletic Club, SAAC, ran the 7.3 km A. Peterson handicap in the Ironbarks on Saturday 26th March. Claire Davies won her first race by 6 seconds with an actual time of 46:39. She got into running during the state's first lockdown and challenged herself to complete the '50k in May' MS fundraiser in 2021. Claire's close friend Kerryn encouraged her to run with SAAC. She has goals to complete the 12km 'Run The Gap' and '50 k in May' this year. Shaun Ellis posted a time of 34:05 to claim second in front of Karl Scott with a time of 39:03. OTHER NEWS: Tom Walker was fastest male with a time of 25:51, Jess Maffescioni was fastest female with a time of 33:56. Well done to James Scott-Bohanna for completing his first SAAC race. Oscar Ellis won the sub-junior race ahead of Willow Davies and Eva Harrison. Will Freeland was the fastest runner over the 1 km race. There were 38 runners competing on the day along with many family supporters. The Keith Haymes Championships is our next race on Saturday April 2nd . Registrations at the clubrooms from 9:30am for a 10am start in the Ironbarks (Hodges track). While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

