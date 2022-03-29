South Stawell Gold ready to explore

South Stawell Gold's maiden gold exploration program has kicked off in Exploration Licence 7116, an area that stretches from Stawell to Maroona. South Stawell Gold has been established by Stawell Gold Mines to search for new gold mineralisation in the southern areas of the Stawell Zone - a geological feature running from the NSW border to Victoria's south-west. SSG Exploration Manager Bill Reid said there were plans to investigate a dozen targets of significant interest in the tenement. "Following the completion of desktop studies, we'll conduct soil sampling to make sure we're in the right areas," said Mr Reid. "Successful results from soil sampling may lead to air core drilling work on some properties to the south and east of the current Stawell Gold Mines' operation. "We're also interested in carrying out some exploration activities on some properties in the Rhymney areas in coming weeks." OTHER NEWS: Mr Reid said SSG geologists had started collecting soil samples from roadsides in these initial target areas, with council permission. "We take a small amount of soil from the ground in areas that may include gold mineralisation," he explained. "The samples are then analysed back on site using an x-ray machine to tell us what elements are in the ground." SSG's community engagement team is currently reaching out to property owners in the target areas to discuss land access. "As part of this process, they work with landholders to agree on a schedule of work that allows geologists to carry out activities on the property with minimal disruption," Mr Reid said. You can follow SSG's exploration progress on Facebook at @southstawellgold Other exploration licences to be explored by SSG include EL7610, EL7547, EL7549 and EL7479. Maps can be viewed on the Earth Resources website under 'Licences Near Me'. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/c01855f1-3812-454d-8742-3b4207750a7b.jpg/r128_0_4393_2410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg