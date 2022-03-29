Community voices to inform the direction of Grampians Health

Community Reference Groups across the Grampians region will provide an ongoing, formal channel of communication between the newly formed Grampians Health and its community. The four groups based at Edenhope, Horsham/Dimboola, Stawell and Ballarat, will represent community interests and advocate for their local communities in their role to continually inform the health service of consumer needs and feedback. Grampians Health CEO Dale Fraser said the CRGs would be a vital link between Grampians Health and local residents to ensure the right services and care are delivered to the right places. "The formation of the CRGs was a commitment we made as part of creating Grampians Health, to ensure that local communities continue to have an active voice in their local health service," Mr Fraser said. "It's really important to us that our communities are involved in Grampians Health - that they are consulted with and feel empowered to collaborate and support Grampians Health in providing the best possible care for the Grampians region. "Through these CRGs, residents can provide feedback to us via their local representatives, and Grampians Health will be able to distil important information out to communities via the same channel. "The CRGs report into the Grampians Health Board via a Community Advisory Committee comprising CRG chairs and Grampians Health Board members. This direct line into our most senior level of governance reflects the importance we place on the CRGs and their role in Grampians Health." OTHER NEWS: Mr Fraser said while many of the CRG positions had already been filled, there were still places available in all groups. He encouraged anyone with a genuine interest in their local health service to consider joining. "Grampians Health is currently undertaking an extensive project in strategic and clinical services planning, and we have been asking staff, stakeholders and community to contribute to this process," he said. "Our newly established CRGs have hit the ground running in being actively involved in this planning for the organisation. "The CRGs provide a meaningful, ongoing way to contribute to your local health service's future. Never has this been more important than now as we progress through the stages of establishing Grampians Health. "We are looking for passionate individuals who want to be involved in ensuring access to the best possible healthcare for your community. You don't need to regularly use our services, you just need to be aware of what your community expects of a health service and be a voice for those who need help or support. "This is the best way to have your say and be a voice for your community." Former Wimmera Health Care Group board member Merryn Eagle of Horsham has been appointed chair of the Community Advisory Committee. Mrs Eagle said the reference groups were a great initiative from Grampians Health. "They will give each community a voice on what they think is important for their health care, which is imperative during the foundation stages of Grampians Health," Mrs Eagle said. "Our community is our eyes and ears for what is happening locally and the CRGs will provide a wonderful opportunity for this voice to be heard. "As chair of the Community Advisory Committee for Grampians Health, I look forward to hearing from those voices. "I encourage people to consider applying to join the group and importantly to provide input into health service delivery across the region." For further information on joining a Community Reference Group contact info@gh.org.au. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

