Details Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 1 $298,000 AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts Stawell CONTACT: Bruce Mc Ilvride on 0447 582 100 Located on the high side of the street this entry level home is set on a 1002 square metre allotment, and comes complete with two street access. The very neat cottage has a new kitchen and modernised bathroom renovation undertaken just a few years ago. Included in the makeover were new floor coverings and a fresh coat of paint at the same time. There are three bedrooms all carpeted, with some built-in robes. The kitchen and meals area is open-plan with lino flooring, near new cabinetry and a clean, fresh vibe. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check our guide by clicking on the addresses. Outside is a large older garage/shed and established trees, with enough garden for the kids to play. The sealed road at the rear of the property provides great potential for future development (STCA ) and will interest an investor too. The home can be rented out, while you explore all the potential at this fine address. Currently the property is leased for $300 per week.

