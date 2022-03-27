sport, local-sport,

Stawell Women's Day Basketball resumed after a two year hiatus due to Covid-19 on Monday, March 7. The club aims to rebuild to it's former strength and welcomes new players at any time. The first week back was a fun day where two teams played over three 20 minutes blocks. The day was catered for by Frothies and Froffies. That gave returning and new players the opportunity to socialise, get back on the court and encourage new players to the club. MORE NEWS: Week two was played on March 21 and saw two competitive games with the second resulting in a draw. The club's focus remains on inclusion, participation and fun. The club was awarded Victorian government funding through the Community Sport Survival Package, and as a result the fees for this season are $30 plus registration. If anyone is interested in playing they can contact Trish Ralph or come along from 1pm-3pm at the Stawell Sports and Aquatic Centre on Mondays. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

