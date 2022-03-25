Police ramp up service as festival season in region continues

subscribers-only,

The Wild Horses Music, Arts and Culture Festival will be held a Carapooee with around 2000 - 3000 people expected to attend at the weekend. In planning for this occasion, Victoria Police have been working closely with event organisers, emergency services and other stakeholders to ensure community safety is and remains their highest priority. Throughout the weekend Police will provide a highly visible presence on all roads. They will be actively intercepting vehicles to enforce the road rules. Police will be closely monitoring driver behaviour, including use of mobile phones, seat belts and driver fatigue. Police will be randomly testing drivers for the presence of alcohol and illicit drugs. Northern Grampians Inspector Jo Janes said it was pleasing to welcome events, tourists and visitors back to the area and to have the feeling of things returning to a more normal environment. OTHER NEWS: "The priority for our local police this weekend is to ensure safety for patrons travelling to, from and attending the festival while also maintaining usual police service delivery to the local community," she said. "We would like to reassure the local community; the festival will not impact our usual police service delivery. "As we have additional police on duty to cover the event, any calls for police assistance will still receive the usual police response, therefore this will not be impacted by the event." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

