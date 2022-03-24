subscribers-only,

THE cost of living is expected to continue to rise in 2022 as the full force of record petrol prices is starting to show. With the household budget being hit as fuel prices have doubled along with the increased increase in general basic groceries, more people within the community are turning to welfare organisations to help with the everyday basics. Stawell Interchurch Church Council welfare cottage requests for assistance have nearly doubled in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same time in 2021. Volunteer Mary Rita Thomas said she understood the increase was due to the increased cost of living. "People are also finding it difficult in getting low-cost rental accommodation," she said. "The petrol prices aren't helping either." OTHER NEWS: Stawell residents are faced with a basic trip across town now doubling in cost and the price of basic essentials increasing without an increase of income. Mrs Thomas said the most requested help given through the cottage was food hampers, grocery shopping vouchers and petrol cards. "The Cottage is responding to the increased calls for help by increasing the range of food and household grocery items that it offers," she said. "It is difficult for our volunteers when they have to limit the amount of vouchers that they can give a household. "No one leaves the Cottage without food but there has to be a limit on the vouchers that can be given in a month." RELATED: Public transport providers in Stawell impacted by rising fuel prices Staffed solely through volunteers, the Stawell Inter Church Council have been helping those in need since 1970. "If anyone in our community would like to donate towards our work they can leave their donations at The Cottage 20 Sloane Street, Stawell," Mrs Thomas said. "We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10.30am - 12.30pm. For out of hours emergencies ring 0408 038 949." With less than a week until the 2022-23 budget is handed down, Scott Morrison has spoken out and said work was being finalised on ways to lessen the soaring costs of essentials. Mr Morrison has emphasised measures to address the rising cost of living will be central to next week's budget. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/6dafff28-d13c-4e83-9dc1-b9da9d925393.jpg/r3_45_1019_619_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg