VICSES women showcase rescue capability at Stawell

VICSES expanded its Women in Rescue event which ran as a state-wide affair, with one being hosted in Stawell, for the first time on Saturday, March 19. Women in Rescue is a training event designed to celebrate women in the operational space; get hands on with the tools and equipment; share rescue skills and, most importantly, have fun. Founded in 2018 by our volunteers, 2022 will be the biggest WIR event yet with eight locations across the State, hosting a variety of specialised training and exercises to showcase the diverse capabilities VICSES volunteers rely on during emergencies. For the first time ever, female SES volunteers will soon have access to brand new, custom-made and fit-for-purpose female Personal Protective Clothing, thanks to a funding from our Principle Community Partner, AAMI. The VICSES Stawell Unit hosted a Road Crash Rescue workshop, demonstrating correct road rescue techniques - including working on a static, resting car, and the stabilisation of a rolled vehicle. OTHER NEWS: The event also aims to promote gender inclusion and diversity within VICSES, and encourage recruitment and retention of female VICSES volunteers. Presently, 33 per cent of current VICSES members are female, and 70% of units now have a female represented on the Unit Leadership Team (either as the Controller or one of the Deputies). VICSES has many amazing women within the agency who contribute significantly to our organisation, and to their communities; the WIR events today highlight this further still. If you would like to volunteer with VICSES, or would like further information on what it means to be a VICSES volunteer, visit: www.ses.vic.gov.au/join-us VICSES Community Resilience Coordinator (Horsham) Clare Mintern said usually, tools and training was often unintentionally directed at male volunteers, this means it's not always taken into consideration the different needs of our female members. "Women in Rescue has been a great way to acknowledge this gap, and is very popular with our female volunteers," she said. "When we have our orange on, we all take on a wide variety of roles, including flood or road crash rescue, operations, and searches for missing people. 'Women in Rescue has been a great way to remind community members that women are part of all of it, and can use some pretty heavy duty tools."

