Northern Grampians councillor and long time resident Kevin Erwin has a joined a regional campaign to boost the number of foster carers in the Wimmera and South West of Victoria. Called Share Your Care Champions, this group includes local councillors, farmers, professionals, and community members, all actively promoting the need for foster care in their local community. With up to 400 children across Wimmera and South West not being able to stay in their own homes on any given night, demand is high for carers. Cr Erwin participated in a pop-up information stall outside Chris and Di's Bakery, from 9am to 11am on Wednesday, March 23. He and other campaign supports were on hand to talk to people, provide brochures and point people to further online information about foster care. OTHER NEWS: The champions across the state are also joined by the official Share Your Care Ambassador and former Victorian Premier Dr Denis Napthine, who was a foster carer for many years. Dr Napthine said it took a village to raise a child. "We as a community have really got to be prepared to look after all the children in our community if they can't safely stay with their own family," he said. "We've got to put our arms around these children and that's why foster care, "Share your Care", is so important. "Carers now do an amazing job and deserve our thanks and appreciation, but they can't do it all and we need more foster carers to join them and lighten the load." He said foster carers were not alone and received excellent ongoing support from foster care agencies. "There are professional people who can provide advice, support and some financial assistance to make sure that foster carers are not out of pocket," he said. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

