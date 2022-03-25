subscribers-only,

David and Kathleen Young, of Stawell, will reminisce about the good times on March 29, as they celebrate their 74th year of marriage. While it's not an 'officially' recognised milestone, 74 years of marriage is no easy feat with the couple both being in their late 90s. The couple were married in Swan Hill, at the church of England in 1948. Mr Young was a farmer and things were tough after seven years of drought. He bought into a butchering business and learnt the trade. Mrs Young was a receptionist at the Swan Hill Hospital. The couple first met at a Saturday night dance at the Masonic Hall in Swan Hill - it's been said that Mr Young was a very good dancer. OTHER NEWS: Mr Young said his pick up line was "where have you been all my life" and as they say the rest is history. After their marriage the couple travelled to Cowes on an adventure. They went to Bendigo from Swan Hill by bus, a train to Melbourne then a boat to Cowes. Throughout their lives they celebrated with their family the birth of four children, 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. The couple lived in Swan Hill, Apple Cross Perth WA and moved to Stawell in 1961. Their interests included dancing, travel, music, art and fishing. While celebrations will be kept to a minimum as Mrs Young is being cared for in Eventide Homes, Mr Young has many fond memories to reflect on during the day. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

