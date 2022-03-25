Concongella Primary School marks 150 years of operation

newsletters, weekly-wrap-list,

Concongella Primary School will next week tick over 150 years of operation and is set to celebrate the milestone with a community celebration on October 15 and 16. The official 150th birthday of the school is on 1 April, however the committee organising the celebrations decided to celebrate later in the year due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. The celebration weekend promises to be one to remember with activities on the Saturday including a float procession, vintage machinery display, period sports and games, and a film night. A display of historic records and memorabilia will be on show over the weekend, while Sunday activities will include an ecumenical church service and a trail drive around the historical points of interest in Concongella. Concongella State School No. 1136 opened its door for the first time on 1 April 1872 to 32 day students as well as night classes, under the leadership of founding Head Teacher Mr Henry Hayden. OTHER NEWS: Since then, 1,252 students have attended the school under 47 different Head Teachers, later known as Principals. The school currently boasts 44 students and is renowned for its unique rural setting, just outside of Stawell, where students are supported to learn in a nurturing environment. More information and event updates are available on the Facebook page for the event. Search for 'Concongella 150th celebration'. Alternatively, anyone interested in the event can call organising committee members Dana Woltjen on 0429 388 215 or Ian Davies on 0418 140 446 for more information. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/7871f011-6bce-4790-a3f2-2bc1ca3b351c.jpg/r10_711_3991_2960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg