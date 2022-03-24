Road trip to introduce regional and rural Australians to dark matter

subscribers-only,

Scientists will travel across Australia to share the excitement of the search for dark matter in the National Quantum Road Trip between August 8 and 26. The road trip aims to bring particle physics and quantum physics to regional and rural areas. Scientists from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics (CDM) and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Engineered Quantum Systems, which have bases in multiple states and territories, will visit community hubs along a route from Perth to Brisbane, connecting their research centres. The itinerary will feature a stop at Stawell, the home of the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory, which will be the first underground laboratory of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. The event has been expanded to travel across the continent after a successful road trip throughout southwest Western Australia in 2021. Swinburne Institute of Technology and University of Western Australia centre researcher Ben McAllister said the response to the event had been extremely positive. "Last year's road trip was an awesome experience, getting out into regional and rural communities to spread the excitement and wonder of science was so rewarding," he said. OTHER NEWS: "I'm looking forward to reaching more regional and rural Australians this year." CDM Education and Outreach Coordinator Jackie Bondell described the National Quantum Road Trip as, "an interactive travelling science and art show". "Quantum technology and the nature of dark matter are key Australian research priorities and are vital to unravelling the greatest mysteries of the universe," Ms Bondell said. "During the trip, which spans National Science Week, scientists from two ARC Centres of Excellence will engage and enlighten the public on the importance of the fundamental scientific research taking place in their own backyards. "The goal of the program is to visit regional communities to engage audiences of all ages with the cutting-edge science happening here in Australia. Our scientists will provide hands-on activities and give talks in hopes of engaging visitors in conversations about the excitement and the impact of science." Funding for the National Science Week activity was announced by Minister for Science and Technology Melissa Price today. The road trip was among 35 projects that received support in the $500,000 National Science Week grand round. National Science Week Grants provide the opportunity for community participation in high profile science engagement activities across Australia. They aim to inspire participation in science, technology, engineering and maths, acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of Australian scientists to the world of knowledge, encourage an interest in science pursuits and foster in younger people a fascination in the world we live in.

