Details: Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 1 $240,000 - $260,000 AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Stawell CONTACT: Linda Fry on 0484 022 203 INSPECT: By appointment A wonderful opportunity exists to purchase this 1900's three-bedroom miners cottage set on a generous 1355 square metre allotment. There are high ceilings, a central hallway and three generous bedrooms typical of the era. The home also offers a central living area with gas heating while the adjoining kitchen and dining area provide easy access to a sunroom. The kitchen features a gas stove and provides ample cupboard and bench space. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out our open homes guide by clicking on the address for more details. Externally, the opportunities are endless with the site offering the space needed to add a modern day extension or perhaps establish an outdoor entertaining space with additional shedding and plenty of room for kids and pets to play. The home is set close to the Stawell West Primary School and the Marrang Kindergarten and Early Learning Centre. Location is everything and this property is perfectly positioned with room to extend or develop (STCA).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/b86c7816-698a-49f0-ae6c-21bbc8b64304.jpg/r0_82_3000_1777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg