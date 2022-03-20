sport, local-sport,

STAWELL junior under-13 competition could not go ahead if a new secretary is not found before the proposed date of round one. Along with a secretary, a coach for one of the teams is still required and two volunteer umpires. Assosication president Andrew Dunn said the organising of the competition was in good hands and player numbers continued to climb but the lack of volunteers was starting to become a worry. "Our previous secretary is still giving us a hand but that person doesn't have a child playing anymore and doesn't want to continue with the role," he said. "At this stage we don't know what we're going to do if we don't get one. There is some work involved with registrations. It's busy making sure everyone gets signed up. Everyone else has roles to do so to add that on top is too much to ask. "We have someone that is willing to role-share and do the ongoing Friday night component of the role. It's just a matter of finding someone to help do those registrations for the competition and smaller bits and pieces over the year." Dunn said the Tigers still needed a coach and we're hoping some volunteers would come forward to umpire. "The competition is very important for young kids - especially after the past couple of years with COVID-19," he said. "Seeing some of the players after last year, they all worked so hard to play in a grand final and then weren't able to play it, this year will be great for them to get a full season it. "The competition is a great follow on from Auskick. They get to learn the rules of the game and play the game before moving on to club football. "It is also not just about what happens out on the ground. The competition is a great way for the players to mix with their peers who might go to other schools and it's about making memories with friends that will last forever."

