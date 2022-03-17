subscribers-only,

The Victorian Government is establishing up to 60 Local Adult and Older Adult Mental Health and Wellbeing Services across Victoria. Ararat is listed in the second phase of services to be opened with the State Government planning to have services available for all Victorians by 2026. Victoria By the end of 2026. East Grampians Health Service chief executive Nick Bush was "really pleased" the Victorian Government had allocated an investment to the area. "We are really happy Ararat has been listed as one of the local adult and older adult mental health and wellbeing services," he said. "We will work out whether it is something East Grampians Health Service has the capacity to do once the expression of interest is done. "To get more investment into the local area for people with mental health conditions will make a significant difference in supporting the current providers in getting people the help they need." READ MORE: Mr Bush said the opening of the new service complimented the work EGHS was doing in the community. "We have certainly been lobbying to have an increase in mental health services in the area," he said. "We are aiming to have a headspace here as well. "It would be excellent if the federal government committed to a headspace in the area." The announcement follows EGH's backing of One Red Tree, a not-for-profit which provides high-quality, evidence-based mental health care across the Grampians region. "We are very supportive of One Red Tree because the workforce is one of the biggest challenges in offering services in rural communities," Mr Bush said. "We also support Ballarat Health service in training registrar doctors in psychiatry and training for nurses." The services will provide an easy way to get treatment and support for people aged 26 years and over who are experiencing mild to moderate mental health challenges - including people with co-occurring alcohol and drug addiction treatment and care needs. The first six Local Services will open in Benalla, Brimbank, Frankston, Greater Geelong, Latrobe Valley and Whittlesea by the end of 2022. The next 21 Local Services will be established in: Dandenong, Shepparton, Melton, Mildura, Lilydale, Bendigo, Echuca, Orbost, Bairnsdale, Melbourne, Werribee, Truganina, Ballarat, Craigieburn, Sunbury, Ringwood, Horsham, Ararat, Warrnambool, Hamilton and Portland. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/5ba2b680-0890-440d-a1c3-bd9178e126d9.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg