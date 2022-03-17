subscribers-only,

FEMALE friendly facilities at Central Park and upgrades to the Stawell stake park are a step closer after a funding injection from the federal government. $3,715,968 has been invested in priority projects across Northern Grampians, supporting local jobs, businesses and the resilience of local economies to help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Shire mayor Tony Driscoll met with Member for Mallee Anne Webster in March as the funding was announced. "We are happy to report that both of these LRCI projects are on track," he said. "We are about to seek feedback from the community and present detailed designs for the Central Park female friendly changerooms and the North Park Skate Park. "Once this community engagement stage is complete and the design elements have been finalised, we will go to tender." Cr Driscoll said first cab off the rank would be the North Park Skate Park Information Session scheduled Wednesday 30 March from 3.30pm at the site of the existing skate park. MORE NEWS: "Stay tuned to our social media and Community Update section in the paper for further updates," he said. "All going to plan, the Central Park Female Friendly Change Rooms is estimated to be completed by June 2024 and the Skate Park is expected to be finished by April 2023." Made possible under the third phase of the Australian Government's $2.5 billion Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program, projects to be delivered by Northern Grampians Shire Council include: Dr Webster said the funding reflected the Northern Grampians Shire's top priorities and will ensure the needs of our local communities are met. "With the challenges presented by COVID-19, bushfires, floods and other events, the past couple of years have been tough for communities, businesses and local councils," Dr Webster said. "That's why we have moved quickly to approve funding for these projects, paving the way for shovels to hit the dirt to make them a reality. "This will provide a vital boost for our local communities, backing local jobs and economic growth while delivering lasting upgrades that will benefit residents for years to come." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.

