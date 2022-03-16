sport, local-sport,

Residents aged 40 and over are being invited to join in a game of football and netball at Alexandra Oval on March 26 to raise funds for Grampians Community Health. The annual Over 40's Football and Netball match was the brainchild of former Aussie rules football player and a Richmond great, Scott Turner, to fund mental health programs delivered by Grampians Community Health. Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said Council is supporting the charity event by providing the facility and oval use at Alexandra Oval and Community Centre free of charge. "The Over 40's football and netball charity event is all about coming together as a community to encourage sport participation and support the health and wellbeing of the local community," he said. "Council is proud to be supporting a charity event and recognises the contribution it makes for through the money raised to deliver vital programs at Grampians Community Health. "I encourage residents to get behind their friends and family who are involved in the match at Alexandra Oval and support a good cause." OTHER NEWS: Event committee lead, Mark Dohnt, said the matches are a great social occasion and highlights the importance of working together to support the health needs of the local community. "We're calling for more participants to get involved in the friendly match; it's a chance to have a bit of fun, raise money for a good cause and play alongside AFL legend Scott Turner," he said. "Previous year's matches have been a great success, attracting a good-sized crowd and raising money to establish much-needed health programs for the region. "This year, the funds raised will go towards establishing a Carer Support Group for families whose kids are affected by drugs. "It's going to be a fun afternoon out for the whole family, with football and netball matches, food trucks and raffle prizes to be won." Gates will open at 4pm on the day, with netball to begin at 5pm and football match after from 6.15pm. There will be refreshments available and food trucks including Valhalla BBQ, Ozzy's Kebab Van, and canteen food on the day. To register for the Grampians Community Health Over 40's Football and Netball event, visit: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=774661& .

